Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 19,811 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 313,448 shares.The stock last traded at $166.91 and had previously closed at $168.77.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $155.55 and its 200 day moving average is $155.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Utilities ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000.

About Vanguard Utilities ETF

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

