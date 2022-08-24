Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Purchased by Wiser Wealth Management Inc

Wiser Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 45.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,865 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Wiser Wealth Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Wiser Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 204.5% during the first quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded up $1.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $208.36. 18,380 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,597,408. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $198.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.01. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $181.67 and a twelve month high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.