Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Sold by Veritable L.P.

Veritable L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 267,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,000 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $13,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VTEB. Dowling & Yahnke LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $151,914,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 21,252,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,214 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,608,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,121,000 after buying an additional 885,496 shares during the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,123.0% during the first quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 768,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,634,000 after purchasing an additional 705,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LGL Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,871,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VTEB traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $50.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,921,173. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.07 and a twelve month high of $55.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.95.

