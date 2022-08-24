Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by BMS Financial Advisors LLC

BMS Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43 shares during the period. BMS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,430,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 382,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,040,000 after purchasing an additional 23,838 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 676.6% in the 4th quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $1.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $381.01. 145,019 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,497,911. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $334.24 and a 12 month high of $441.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $364.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $382.43.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

