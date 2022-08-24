Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is Fortune 45 LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Fortune 45 LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,210 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,535 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 14.2% of Fortune 45 LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Fortune 45 LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $15,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 266.7% in the first quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $2.28 on Wednesday, reaching $381.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,497,911. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $334.24 and a 12-month high of $441.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $364.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $382.43.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

