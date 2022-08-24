Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Sold by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 748 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $11,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 6,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leo H. Evart Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Leo H. Evart Inc. now owns 4,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $165.80 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $157.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.57. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $145.54 and a twelve month high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.