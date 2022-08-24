Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Sold by Intrua Financial LLC

Intrua Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 433 shares during the quarter. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $35,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of VBK opened at $222.43 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $186.95 and a 52-week high of $306.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.87.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.