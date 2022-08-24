Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,455,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285,999 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $734,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. HYA Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $213,000. Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,378,000 after buying an additional 4,174 shares during the period. FIDELIS iM LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 130.0% in the first quarter. FIDELIS iM LLC now owns 11,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,542,000 after buying an additional 6,760 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 62,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,228,000 after buying an additional 6,338 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6,141.5% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 3,255 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $196.56 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $169.62 and a 1-year high of $241.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $187.15 and a 200-day moving average of $196.78.

