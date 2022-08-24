Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTWO) Trading 0.2% Higher

Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTWO – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $77.83 and last traded at $77.05. 746,246 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 1,952,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.92.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.37.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.218 dividend. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lpwm LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Goldstein Munger & Associates grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldstein Munger & Associates now owns 13,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 2,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter.

