Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTWO) Trading 0.2% Higher

Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTWO – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $77.83 and last traded at $77.05. 746,246 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 1,952,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.92.
Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.37.
Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.218 dividend. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund
