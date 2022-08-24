Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund (NASDAQ:VONG) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund (NASDAQ:VONG – Get Rating)’s share price fell 2.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $63.06 and last traded at $63.18. 518,280 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 729,987 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.73.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.58.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.128 dividend. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund in the fourth quarter worth $238,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund by 82.1% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $1,810,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund by 1,765.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 7,575 shares during the last quarter.

