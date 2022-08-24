Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Holdings Raised by Wiser Wealth Management Inc

Wiser Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 107,286 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,371 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 4.1% of Wiser Wealth Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Wiser Wealth Management Inc owned 0.07% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $8,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 113.3% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 12,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 6,905 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $250,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 218,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,854,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 19.1% in the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 23,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after buying an additional 3,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 15,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:BIV traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $77.57. The company had a trading volume of 20,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,279,405. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $75.19 and a 1-year high of $90.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.87.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

