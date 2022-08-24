Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Bought by Wintrust Investments LLC

Wintrust Investments LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,981 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $5,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VHT. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Elm Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter worth $46,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

Shares of VHT traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $241.85. The company had a trading volume of 918 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,751. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $239.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $242.84. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $217.12 and a 52 week high of $268.72.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

