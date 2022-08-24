Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by AMJ Financial Wealth Management

AMJ Financial Wealth Management lessened its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 37.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 761 shares during the quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $670,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000.

NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $252.27. 21,451 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,319,536. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $213.19 and a 52-week high of $328.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $240.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $254.63.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

