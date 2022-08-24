Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Sold by Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,145 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $2,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 20,696,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,581,000 after buying an additional 4,083,429 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 464.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,200,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633,660 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 179.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,473,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,076,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230,761 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 35,230,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,049,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,768,000 after acquiring an additional 826,241 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VEU stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.75. The stock had a trading volume of 48,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,305,223. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $47.49 and a 12-month high of $64.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.95.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

