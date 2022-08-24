Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Stake Trimmed by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 32.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,452 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $524,811,000. Retirement Planning Group lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 81.8% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 644,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,542,000 after buying an additional 290,099 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,268,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,787,000 after buying an additional 256,724 shares during the last quarter. Cpwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,809,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,541,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,952,000 after buying an additional 188,783 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $153.84 on Wednesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $137.50 and a 52-week high of $172.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.73.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

