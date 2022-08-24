Value Liquidity (VALUE) Price Tops $0.27 on Top Exchanges

Value Liquidity (VALUE) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. In the last seven days, Value Liquidity has traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Value Liquidity coin can now be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00001266 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Value Liquidity has a total market capitalization of $1.71 million and approximately $910,363.00 worth of Value Liquidity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004607 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21,707.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004653 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004607 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003822 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002355 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.91 or 0.00128561 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00033560 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00075533 BTC.

About Value Liquidity

Value Liquidity (VALUE) is a coin. It launched on September 15th, 2020. Value Liquidity’s official website is yfv.finance. Value Liquidity’s official message board is medium.com/@yfv.finance. Value Liquidity’s official Twitter account is @value_defi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Value Liquidity Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VALUE will have the same price and governance powers as YFV, but VALUE will allow the YFValue protocol to evolve. Please read VIP 5 for further info. To smooth liquidity and transition, YFV and VALUE will co-exist for a time. Eventually, the community will vote for the complete transition from YFV to VALUE through Value DAO. YFV transitioned and was swapped to VALUE, please visit the announcement for more information. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Value Liquidity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Value Liquidity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Value Liquidity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

