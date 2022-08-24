USDEX (USDEX) Price Tops $1.06 on Exchanges

USDEX (USDEX) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. One USDEX coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.06 or 0.00004966 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, USDEX has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. USDEX has a market cap of $404,012.49 and $381,733.00 worth of USDEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004671 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21,410.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004715 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004668 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003827 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002387 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.60 or 0.00128917 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00033424 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.59 or 0.00082133 BTC.

About USDEX

USDEX is a coin.

Buying and Selling USDEX

According to CryptoCompare, “USDEX is a stablecoin, a tokenized US dollar made available by innovator eToro. Like other stablecoins, USDEX bridges the gap between traditional fiat currencies and cryptocurrencies, taking the features of both and creating something new with the advantages of each. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

