US Bancorp DE Raises Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 572,559 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 33,326 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $156,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,279,217,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 177,839,722 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $52,304,441,000 after buying an additional 3,591,440 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 94.4% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,557,600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,244,858,000 after buying an additional 2,213,090 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 43.3% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,328,372 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,999,620,000 after buying an additional 2,212,941 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,846,984 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,719,657,000 after buying an additional 2,111,668 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $171.90. 511,669 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,584,156. The firm has a market capitalization of $429.75 billion, a PE ratio of 46.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.66. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $140.55 and a 12-month high of $346.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 4.75.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.09. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on NVIDIA from $217.00 to $182.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Susquehanna cut their target price on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group cut their target price on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Raymond James cut their target price on NVIDIA from $365.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.03.

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $4,450,510.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at $35,100,377.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $4,450,510.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 186,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,100,377.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 139,694 shares of company stock worth $22,850,524. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

