US Bancorp DE Raises Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,786,300 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 20,941 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Target were worth $379,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Target by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,922,818 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,313,977,000 after purchasing an additional 191,484 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Target by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,941,995 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,069,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,948 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,187,017 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,890,357,000 after purchasing an additional 157,019 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,094,330,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Target by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,439,320 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $564,556,000 after purchasing an additional 34,260 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TGT shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Target from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Target from $163.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Target from $231.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Target to $190.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Target from $286.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.42.

Target Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Target stock traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $163.03. The stock had a trading volume of 55,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,533,287. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $137.16 and a 1 year high of $268.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.07 billion. Target had a return on equity of 35.15% and a net margin of 3.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.09%.

Insider Activity at Target

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $6,367,690.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,023,473.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total value of $6,367,690.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 157,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,023,473.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

