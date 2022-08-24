US Bancorp DE Lowers Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

US Bancorp DE reduced its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,470,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 205,909 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned 0.14% of Charles Schwab worth $208,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 104.5% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 87.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

SCHW stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.29. 64,046 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,310,643. The company has a market cap of $133.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.02 and its 200 day moving average is $73.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $59.35 and a 12-month high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 33.09%. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.95%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $602,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,425. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $602,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,425. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $7,524,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 71,083,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,456,923,223.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 277,632 shares of company stock worth $17,904,256 over the last quarter. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SCHW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.83.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

