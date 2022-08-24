US Bancorp DE Lowers Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

US Bancorp DE lessened its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,297,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,161,488 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 5.8% of US Bancorp DE’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,482,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 204.5% during the first quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $0.67 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $207.54. 8,972 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,597,408. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $198.66 and a 200 day moving average of $209.01. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $181.67 and a 52-week high of $244.06.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

