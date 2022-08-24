US Bancorp DE Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,170,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 214,218 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of US Bancorp DE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. US Bancorp DE owned 1.42% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $668,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,272,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,423,682,000 after buying an additional 970,944 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,505,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,334,732,000 after purchasing an additional 304,235 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.7% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,875,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $636,738,000 after purchasing an additional 616,895 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,044,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $546,626,000 after purchasing an additional 135,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8,328.5% during the first quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,585,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $488,944,000 after purchasing an additional 4,530,810 shares during the last quarter.

VNQ stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.75. 46,888 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,695,755. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.99. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $86.63 and a 52-week high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

