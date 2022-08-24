US Bancorp DE Has $236.98 Million Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 867,393 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,500 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $236,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 127.7% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 92.3% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Union Pacific to $252.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Susquehanna cut shares of Union Pacific from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $254.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $287.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.36.

Union Pacific Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE UNP traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $238.19. The stock had a trading volume of 11,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,130,079. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $219.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $234.21. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $195.68 and a 1 year high of $278.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $148.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.15.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.93. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 52.00%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 48.46%.

About Union Pacific

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

