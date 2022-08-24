US Bancorp DE Buys 1,112,901 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,829,091 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,112,901 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $343,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.49. 2,618,201 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $59.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.24.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.