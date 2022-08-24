US Bancorp DE Acquires 5,960 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,694,406 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,960 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.06% of Coca-Cola worth $167,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 4,770.0% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE KO traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.35. 122,039 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,725,670. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $52.28 and a 52-week high of $67.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.29 billion, a PE ratio of 29.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.71.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.13% and a net margin of 23.16%. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays set a $74.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Carolyn Everson purchased 983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $62.29 per share, for a total transaction of $61,231.07. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,435. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Carolyn Everson acquired 983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $62.29 per share, with a total value of $61,231.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,435. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kathy Loveless sold 2,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $160,768.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

