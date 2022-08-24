UREEQA (URQA) Trading Down 13.8% Over Last Week

UREEQA (URQA) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 24th. One UREEQA coin can now be bought for about $0.0267 or 0.00000124 BTC on popular exchanges. UREEQA has a total market capitalization of $739,594.37 and $202.00 worth of UREEQA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, UREEQA has traded down 13.8% against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004658 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001605 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002146 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.59 or 0.00771207 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00016355 BTC.
About UREEQA
UREEQA’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,700,089 coins. UREEQA’s official Twitter account is @ureeqa_inc.
UREEQA Coin Trading
