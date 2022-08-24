Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The apparel retailer reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.07), RTT News reports. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 6.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS.
Urban Outfitters Trading Up 1.9 %
NASDAQ:URBN traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.26. 271,206 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,062,175. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.28. Urban Outfitters has a 12 month low of $17.81 and a 12 month high of $41.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.41.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on URBN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Urban Outfitters from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Urban Outfitters from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Urban Outfitters from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $34.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Urban Outfitters from $27.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.23.
About Urban Outfitters
Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.
