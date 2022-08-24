Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The apparel retailer reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.07), RTT News reports. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 6.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS.

Urban Outfitters Trading Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ:URBN traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.26. 271,206 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,062,175. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.28. Urban Outfitters has a 12 month low of $17.81 and a 12 month high of $41.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on URBN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Urban Outfitters from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Urban Outfitters from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Urban Outfitters from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $34.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Urban Outfitters from $27.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.23.

Institutional Trading of Urban Outfitters

About Urban Outfitters

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of URBN. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,201 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the 1st quarter valued at $501,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,483 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 18,255 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 3,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 18,199 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

