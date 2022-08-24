Unlock Protocol Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $19,509.00 (UDT)

Unlock Protocol (UDT) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 24th. Unlock Protocol has a total market cap of $496,885.31 and approximately $19,509.00 worth of Unlock Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Unlock Protocol has traded 13.3% lower against the dollar. One Unlock Protocol coin can now be purchased for $11.10 or 0.00051847 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004602 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,722.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004654 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004603 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003840 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002354 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.99 or 0.00128847 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00033498 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00074868 BTC.

Unlock Protocol Profile

Unlock Protocol is a coin. It was first traded on November 25th, 2020. Unlock Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,497 coins and its circulating supply is 44,778 coins. Unlock Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UnlockProtocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “Unlock is a protocol for memberships which lets creators monetize their work, on their own terms, without having to rely on 3rd party applications or platform.”

