Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) PT Raised to $115.00

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities researchers at SVB Leerink from $111.00 to $115.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the health services provider’s stock. SVB Leerink’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.47% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on UHS. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Universal Health Services to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Universal Health Services to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Universal Health Services has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.27.

Universal Health Services Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of UHS stock traded down $2.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,574. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $106.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.53. Universal Health Services has a 1-year low of $98.63 and a 1-year high of $158.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services will post 9.89 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Universal Health Services by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 103,174 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $13,378,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Universal Health Services in the 1st quarter valued at $440,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Universal Health Services by 93.5% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,256 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 3,506 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Universal Health Services by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,537 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $8,238,000 after buying an additional 10,363 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 4,661 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

