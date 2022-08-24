UNION Protocol Governance Token (UNN) Price Hits $0.0005 on Exchanges

UNION Protocol Governance Token (UNN) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 24th. Over the last seven days, UNION Protocol Governance Token has traded 14.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. UNION Protocol Governance Token has a total market cap of $281,402.08 and $32,941.00 worth of UNION Protocol Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UNION Protocol Governance Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004611 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002135 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.65 or 0.00763722 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00016150 BTC.

UNION Protocol Governance Token Profile

UNION Protocol Governance Token’s genesis date was November 27th, 2020. UNION Protocol Governance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 615,060,532 coins. UNION Protocol Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @unnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for UNION Protocol Governance Token is unn.finance. The Reddit community for UNION Protocol Governance Token is https://reddit.com/r/UNNFinance. The official message board for UNION Protocol Governance Token is medium.com/union-finance-updates-ideas.

UNION Protocol Governance Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UNION is a technology platform that combines bundled protection and a liquid secondary market with a multi-token model. DeFi participants manage their multi-layer risks across smart contracts and protocols in one scalable system. UNION decreases the barriers to entry for retail users and lays the foundation for institutional investors. “

