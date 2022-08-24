Unifty Market Capitalization Reaches $140,014.55 (NIF)

Unifty (NIF) traded down 18.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. One Unifty coin can now be purchased for $0.0806 or 0.00000371 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Unifty has traded down 28.6% against the U.S. dollar. Unifty has a market cap of $140,014.55 and approximately $139,488.00 worth of Unifty was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Unifty Coin Profile

Unifty’s genesis date was November 12th, 2020. Unifty’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,737,212 coins. Unifty’s official Twitter account is @unifty_io.

Unifty Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIFTY is a new hub for NFT projects to create custom farms, NFT collections (and soon a lot more) with just a few clicks. No coding or difficult contract interactions required while users are fully owning their contracts. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unifty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unifty should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unifty using one of the exchanges listed above.

