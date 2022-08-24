UniFarm (UFARM) Trading 5.4% Lower This Week

UniFarm (UFARM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 24th. One UniFarm coin can now be bought for $0.0026 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. UniFarm has a total market capitalization of $101,605.65 and $41,937.00 worth of UniFarm was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, UniFarm has traded down 5.4% against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004601 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001591 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002138 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.54 or 0.00761598 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00016390 BTC.
About UniFarm
UniFarm’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,375,919 coins. UniFarm’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
UniFarm Coin Trading
