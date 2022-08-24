UniDex (UNIDX) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $15,302.00

UniDex (UNIDX) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. One UniDex coin can now be purchased for $1.21 or 0.00005572 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, UniDex has traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. UniDex has a total market capitalization of $4.17 million and $15,302.00 worth of UniDex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004603 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001611 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002136 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.65 or 0.00762446 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00016208 BTC.

UniDex Coin Profile

UniDex was first traded on October 29th, 2020. UniDex’s official Twitter account is @UniDexFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling UniDex

According to CryptoCompare, “UniMex allows traders in the DeFi ecosystem to take part in leverage trading on top of uniswap in a decentralized manner. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniDex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UniDex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UniDex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

