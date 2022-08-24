UMA (UMA) Price Hits $2.97 on Exchanges

UMA (UMA) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. One UMA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.97 or 0.00013732 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, UMA has traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. UMA has a market capitalization of $204.27 million and $32.71 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004620 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,648.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004666 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004618 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003843 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002362 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.83 or 0.00128562 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00033540 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00075198 BTC.

UMA Profile

UMA (CRYPTO:UMA) is a coin. It was first traded on January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 108,626,557 coins and its circulating supply is 68,715,405 coins. UMA’s official website is umaproject.org. UMA’s official message board is medium.com/uma-project. UMA’s official Twitter account is @UMAprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

UMA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA is designed to power the financial innovations made possible by permissionless, public blockchains, like Ethereum. Using concepts borrowed from fiat financial derivatives, UMA defines an open-source protocol that allows any two counterparties to design and create their own financial contracts. But unlike traditional derivatives, UMA contracts are secured with economic incentives alone, making them self-enforcing and universally accessible. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UMA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

