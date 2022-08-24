Ultra Clear (UCR) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $4.53 Million

Ultra Clear (UCR) traded up 14.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. In the last seven days, Ultra Clear has traded up 18.2% against the dollar. One Ultra Clear coin can now be bought for about $0.0211 or 0.00000090 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ultra Clear has a market cap of $4.53 million and approximately $15,396.00 worth of Ultra Clear was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ultra Clear alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004603 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004603 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004602 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21,726.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001611 BTC.

Ultra Clear Profile

UCR is a coin. The official website for Ultra Clear is ucrcoin.net. Ultra Clear’s official Twitter account is @clear_ultra and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ultra Clear

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra Clear directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra Clear should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ultra Clear using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ultra Clear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ultra Clear and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.