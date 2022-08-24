UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) Shares Purchased by Boothe Investment Group Inc.

Boothe Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH – Get Rating) by 42.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 92,761 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after buying an additional 27,703 shares during the period. UiPath accounts for approximately 1.4% of Boothe Investment Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Boothe Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in UiPath were worth $2,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PATH. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath during the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,345,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of UiPath by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 40,993 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of UiPath by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 252,181 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $5,445,000 after purchasing an additional 34,597 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of UiPath during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,350,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in UiPath by 97.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,607,309 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $77,882,000 after buying an additional 1,784,043 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.19% of the company’s stock.
In other UiPath news, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 22,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $471,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 426,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,834,739.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 100,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $2,070,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,387,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,716,406.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 22,800 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $471,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 426,799 shares in the company, valued at $8,834,739.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,321 shares of company stock valued at $2,589,103 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 31.88% of the company’s stock.
Shares of PATH stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,354,393. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.57. UiPath Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.66 and a 12-month high of $65.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of -22.01 and a beta of 0.09.
UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The healthcare company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $245.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.37 million. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 18.47% and a negative net margin of 42.95%. UiPath’s revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.81) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UiPath Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.
UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.
