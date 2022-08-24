Uhive Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.10 Million (HVE2)

Uhive (HVE2) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. Over the last week, Uhive has traded 27.7% lower against the US dollar. Uhive has a market cap of $1.10 million and approximately $110,269.00 worth of Uhive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Uhive coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004671 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001607 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.50 or 0.00772996 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00016025 BTC.

Uhive Coin Profile

Uhive’s total supply is 60,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,851,177,755 coins. Uhive’s official Twitter account is @uhivesocial.

Buying and Selling Uhive

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uhive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uhive should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uhive using one of the exchanges listed above.

