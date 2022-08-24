UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $70.82

UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJF – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $70.82 and last traded at $70.82, with a volume of 605 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $76.35.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UCBJF. Jefferies Financial Group lowered UCB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded UCB from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of UCB in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Citigroup downgraded UCB from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on UCB from €110.00 ($112.24) to €105.00 ($107.14) in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.25.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

UCB SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products and solutions for people with neurology and immunology diseases. The company's primary products include Cimzia for inflammatory TNF mediated diseases, as well as ankylosing spondylitis, axial spondyloarthritis, Crohn's disease, non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis; Vimpat, Keppra, and Briviact for epilepsy; Neupro for Parkinson's disease and restless legs syndrome; Nayzilam, a nasal spray rescue treatment for epilepsy seizure clusters; and Zyrtec and Xyzal for allergies.

