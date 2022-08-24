Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Acquired by Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,800 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UBER. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Boyar Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,380 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 14.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,129,792 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $147,351,000 after acquiring an additional 528,430 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 39.7% in the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 17,296 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 4,913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on UBER shares. Atlantic Securities raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies to $40.00 in a report on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.45.

Uber Technologies stock traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 482,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,113,652. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.90 and a fifty-two week high of $48.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.48.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($1.08). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 39.39% and a negative return on equity of 69.83%. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 105.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 87,841 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $2,745,909.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 141,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,437,169.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

