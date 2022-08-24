Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) is Discerene Group LP’s 6th Largest Position

Discerene Group LP increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 149.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,313,911 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 786,431 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies makes up approximately 6.0% of Discerene Group LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Discerene Group LP owned about 0.07% of Uber Technologies worth $46,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $301,000. Boyar Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,380 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after buying an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,129,792 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $147,351,000 after purchasing an additional 528,430 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $336,000. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 17,296 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 4,913 shares during the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UBER has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Uber Technologies from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.45.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 87,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $2,745,909.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 141,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,437,169.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 3.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock traded up $1.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 580,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,113,652. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.48. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.90 and a fifty-two week high of $48.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.37 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 39.39% and a negative return on equity of 69.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 105.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

