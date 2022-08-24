U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp lowered its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,318,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 112,731 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $123,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 107.1% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 20,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 10,658 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 11,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 329,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,489,000 after buying an additional 34,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 6,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on USB shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Oppenheimer set a $68.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.47.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

NYSE USB traded down $0.44 on Wednesday, hitting $46.97. The stock had a trading volume of 142,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,161,791. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $43.74 and a one year high of $63.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $69.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.03.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.30%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

