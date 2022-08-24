Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Trading Down 7.8%

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) shares traded down 7.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $39.35 and last traded at $39.47. 39,673 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,052,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Twist Bioscience from $43.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th.

Get Twist Bioscience alerts:

Twist Bioscience Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.26 and a 200 day moving average of $42.46.

Insider Activity at Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience ( NASDAQ:TWST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.31) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $56.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.06 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 29.61% and a negative net margin of 112.91%. Twist Bioscience’s quarterly revenue was up 60.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.82) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider William Banyai sold 1,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.94, for a total transaction of $53,473.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 256,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,769,311.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO James M. Thorburn sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.51, for a total transaction of $436,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,883,691.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William Banyai sold 1,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.94, for a total value of $53,473.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 256,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,769,311.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,038 shares of company stock valued at $824,830. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Twist Bioscience

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Twist Bioscience in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Twist Bioscience in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 101.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 3,333.3% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 155.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.