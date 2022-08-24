Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,262 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AYI. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Acuity Brands by 277.8% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 136 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Acuity Brands in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the fourth quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the fourth quarter worth $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of AYI opened at $178.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.58. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.71 and a 1 year high of $224.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.07.

Acuity Brands Dividend Announcement

Acuity Brands ( NYSE:AYI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The electronics maker reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.15 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.01%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 5,438 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.20, for a total value of $838,539.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,642,679.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Laura O’shaughnessy purchased 575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $174.54 per share, with a total value of $100,360.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,479 shares in the company, valued at $258,144.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 5,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.20, for a total value of $838,539.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,642,679.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AYI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Acuity Brands in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $241.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $200.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Acuity Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.57.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, and RELOC Wiring Solutions brands.

