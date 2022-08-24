Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Takes $391,000 Position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RFV)

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RFV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC owned 0.26% of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RFV. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $174,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of RFV opened at $91.48 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.97 and its 200-day moving average is $91.05. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.80 and a fifty-two week high of $101.19.

