Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Savior LLC lifted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 62.7% in the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000.
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ:TLT opened at $111.68 on Wednesday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $108.11 and a twelve month high of $155.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.15.
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.
