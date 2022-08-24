Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Makes New $559,000 Investment in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 204.5% during the 1st quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $206.87 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $181.67 and a 1 year high of $244.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $198.66 and a 200 day moving average of $209.01.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

