Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,110 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 364 shares during the period. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 519.1% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 184,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,161,000 after purchasing an additional 154,779 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 14,389 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,779 shares in the last quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $182,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $613,000.

Veeva Systems stock opened at $211.53 on Wednesday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $152.04 and a 12-month high of $336.52. The stock has a market cap of $32.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.28, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $210.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.97.

Insider Buying and Selling

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The firm had revenue of $505.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.88 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Veeva Systems’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total value of $1,893,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,360,161.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Veeva Systems news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.37, for a total transaction of $70,256.27. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,833 shares in the company, valued at $2,998,295.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total value of $1,893,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 118,114 shares in the company, valued at $22,360,161.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,371 shares of company stock worth $2,963,506. Insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $253.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $290.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $252.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.68.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

