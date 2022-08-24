Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 948 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.00.

Eli Lilly and Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $315.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.10. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $220.20 and a 1-year high of $335.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $317.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $295.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.35.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.61). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 85.58% and a net margin of 19.58%. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 62.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 89,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.85, for a total transaction of $29,776,095.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,875,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,574,940,536.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Eli Lilly and news, Director Jackson P. Tai acquired 656 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $304.19 per share, for a total transaction of $199,548.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,120,470.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 89,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.85, for a total transaction of $29,776,095.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,875,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,574,940,536.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 954,125 shares of company stock valued at $306,853,641. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

