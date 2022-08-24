Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 34.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,483,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 1st quarter valued at about $299,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $259,000. 90.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.98, for a total transaction of $3,559,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 599,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,360,594.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.98, for a total transaction of $3,559,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 599,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,360,594.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 12,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,159,855.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,055. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 174,825 shares of company stock valued at $15,847,653 in the last three months. 2.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BAH shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $90.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Barclays lowered shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $97.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.56. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a one year low of $69.68 and a one year high of $99.22.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 53.71% and a net margin of 5.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Research analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.26%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

Read More

