Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,889 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 981 shares during the quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GILD. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth $25,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 127.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

GILD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $71.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.40.

Gilead Sciences Stock Down 0.5 %

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $63.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.17 and a twelve month high of $74.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.02%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.